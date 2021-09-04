Stunning Maidenhead comeback falls short as Torquay hold on for 4-3 win

Maidenhead’s stunning second-half comeback fell just short as Torquay held on for a 4-3 victory.

A rampant first-half display saw the Gulls lead 4-0.

Armani Little scored the first two, slotting in the opener after 15 minutes and tapping in a second from Danny Wright’s header.

The Gulls scored twice in stoppage time at the end of the first half to seemingly put the game to bed.

Little turned provider as his free-kick was glanced in by the head of Asa Hall to make it 3-0 and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans’ left-footed strike added further gloss.

But Remy Clerima pulled a goal back for Maidenhead at the start of the second half with a neat lob and it was 4-2 eight minutes later when Alan Massey turned in a corner.

The Magpies were flying and grabbed their third after 66 minutes when Will De Havilland’s shot struck a post and Emile Acquah turned in the loose ball.

Clerima brought a save from Mark Halstead as the home side pushed for an equaliser, but they could not find one despite eight minutes of time added on.