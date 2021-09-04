Wrexham come from two goals down and remain unbeaten with draw at Southend

Wrexham came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Southend and remain unbeaten.

The Red Dragons started well and James Jones brought a smart save from goalkeeper Steve Arnold in the 18th minute.

Southend took the lead after 26 minutes when Harry Phillips’ cross from the left picked out Sam Dalby and he headed home.

Jordan Davies saw a free-kick deflect wide as the visitors looked to hit back before the break, but the Shrimpers extended their lead early in the second half.

James Dunne’s ball over the top found Rhys Murphy and the experienced striker coolly slotted in.

Wrexham pulled a goal back shortly afterwards through Jamie Reckord and it was 2-2 after 66 minutes when Dior Angus tapped in a Tyler French cross.

Davies hit the foot of a post for the visitors and Murphy pulled a late chance wide as the game ended all square.