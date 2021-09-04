Ryan Colclough nets late winner as Altrincham strike back against sorry Dover

Ryan Colclough’s late penalty secured Altrincham a 3-2 home win over National League basement boys Dover after the Robins twice fought back from a goal down.

After Koby Arthur’s seventh-minute effort had been cancelled out by Dan Mooney midway through the first half, Aaron Cosgrave put Dover back in front just before the hour mark.

Substitute A-Jay Leitch-Smith then netted a second equaliser for the hosts in the 71st minute, before Colclough converted from the penalty spot with four minutes of normal time remaining.

While Altrincham now have six points from three games, Dover are yet to get one on the board in a season they started on minus 12.