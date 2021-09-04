Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Payne penalty earns Swindon dramatic point at Stevenage

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.20pm
Jack Payne scores from the penalty spot to earn Swindon a point at Stevenage (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jack Payne scores from the penalty spot to earn Swindon a point at Stevenage (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Jack Payne’s stoppage-time penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Swindon at Stevenage.

It capped a chaotic ending to the game which was marred by ugly scenes in the away end at the Lamex Stadium and players squaring up to each other after the final whistle.

Chris Lines almost blasted Stevenage into a 16th-minute lead when his powerful strike from outside the box had to be pushed over by Jojo Wollacott.

Payne then came within a whisker of putting the visitors ahead when his long-range strike took a deflection before Joseph Anang somehow tipped it onto the bar.

The deadlock was broken by the home side after 54 minutes when Ben Coker caught Ben Gladwin napping in his own area, sneaking in before finding the net from a tight angle.

That looked set to earn Stevenage all three points but Swindon were given a penalty at the death when Jayden Mitchell-Lawson was sent sprawling, with Payne smashing his spot-kick down the middle.

