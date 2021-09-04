Northampton back on track after comfortable win over Scunthorpe

Northampton returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Scunthorpe.

The Cobblers dominated after Emmanuel Onariase’s early red card but had to wait until the second half to make it count with Danny Rose and Sam Hoskins the men on target.

Onariase saw red after just 20 minutes when he barged over Rose as the striker bore down on goal.

Mitch Pinnock’s subsequent free-kick slammed into the wall before United almost struck against the run of play as Liam Roberts saved from Devarn Green and George Taft’s header deflected a fraction wide.

But Northampton dominated and Paul Lewis went close with a header while Rory Watson brilliantly kept out Hoskins at point-blank range in first half stoppage-time.

Lewis had further chances in the second half, including a header against the crossbar, and Northampton finally made the breakthrough when Rose stabbed home Hoskins’ cross on 63 minutes.

Scunthorpe applied some late pressure but the home side made sure of all three points in stoppage-time when Hoskins forced the ball home after Dylan Connolly’s shot was cleared off the line.