Notts County continue unbeaten start with victory over winless Aldershot

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.26pm
Notts County’s Callum Roberts scored the winner (PA)
Callum Roberts scored the winner as Notts County continued their unbeaten start to the National League season with an entertaining 3-2 victory over struggling Aldershot.

Kyle Wootton gave the Magpies a 39th-minute lead with his fourth goal in as many games but Corie Andrews equalised just before half-time.

Andrews slotted home again in the 51st minute to give his side the lead.

However, the lead was short-lived with the hosts equalising just two minutes later through Kyle Cameron.

And Roberts completed the turnaround 12 minutes later when he curled the ball into the back of the net, leaving County with eight points from four games while Aldershot suffered a fourth straight defeat.

