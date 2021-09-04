Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 4th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Michael Cheek nets late equaliser as Bromley end Chesterfield’s winning start

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.32pm
Chesterfield were held to a draw by Bromley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chesterfield were held to a draw by Bromley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chesterfield’s 100 per cent start to the National League season came to an end as Michael Cheek’s stoppage-time equaliser saw them held to a 2-2 draw by Bromley at the Technique Stadium.

Cheek opened as well as completed the scoring, with the first goal of his brace putting the visitors 1-0 up in the 36th minute from the penalty spot.

The Spireites equalised two minutes later through a fine strike from George Carline and substitute Manny Oyeleke then fired them ahead in the 71st minute, before Cheek netted again in the sixth minute of time added on.

James Rowe’s Chesterfield remain second in the table, between leaders Dagenham and Boreham Wood, with all three on 10 points from four games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier