Michael Cheek nets late equaliser as Bromley end Chesterfield’s winning start

Chesterfield’s 100 per cent start to the National League season came to an end as Michael Cheek’s stoppage-time equaliser saw them held to a 2-2 draw by Bromley at the Technique Stadium.

Cheek opened as well as completed the scoring, with the first goal of his brace putting the visitors 1-0 up in the 36th minute from the penalty spot.

The Spireites equalised two minutes later through a fine strike from George Carline and substitute Manny Oyeleke then fired them ahead in the 71st minute, before Cheek netted again in the sixth minute of time added on.

James Rowe’s Chesterfield remain second in the table, between leaders Dagenham and Boreham Wood, with all three on 10 points from four games.