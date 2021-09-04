Boreham Wood held to goalless stalemate at home to Stockport

Boreham Wood dropped points for the first time in their National League campaign as they drew 0-0 with Stockport at Meadow Park.

Stockport’s Jordan Keane went close to breaking the deadlock late on as he fired against the post in the 81st minute.

Home goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore, who had earlier saved well to deny Alex Reid, then pulled off another good stop to prevent a Will Evans own goal.

Boreham Wood remain third in the table, with them, leaders Dagenham and second-placed Chesterfield all having 10 points from four games, while Stockport dropped to 14th.