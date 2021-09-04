Bronze and Bolt geared up, Max clinches home pole – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Lucy Bronze geared up for Manchester City’s Super League title challenge.

Together Stronger.Always by your side ladies. Time to go get it 💪🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/5bXv9nx0ql — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) September 4, 2021

Toni Duggan was ready to kick off Everton’s season.

The EFL sent a strong anti-racism message.

Racism and discrimination must be removed from our game. We are all #TogetherAgainstDiscrimination. #EFL pic.twitter.com/ga8upqz17f — EFL (@EFL) September 4, 2021

Raimundo Mendes’ title-winning strike at the Paralympics drew high praise.

😍 How about this for a goal to win #Paralympics gold for Brazil? 🥇 🇧🇷 This superb solo effort settled the #BlindFootball final vs Argentina, surely inspiring @Neymarjr & Co as they prepare to face La Albiceleste in #WCQ 🌎@Paralympics | @CBF_Futebol pic.twitter.com/Xg3xtw8FHW — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 4, 2021

Usain Bolt geared up for Soccer Aid.

And Roberto Carlos showed him how its done.

Rest of the World manager Harry Redknapp selected singers Yungblud and Tom Grennan as his full-backs… in a line-up containing Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta and Patrice Evra.

Formula One

Robert Kubica answered the call at Alfa Romeo after Kimi Raikkonen’s positive Covid-19 test.

Max Verstappen was delighted with pole at his home grand prix.

POLE 🔥 Incredible! The car was on fire today, just flying 🚀 Really great job by @redbullracing and @HondaRacingF1 💪 And Orange Army, you are just amazing 🙌 🧡 #KeepPushing 🇳🇱 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/p6VghSkGgY — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) September 4, 2021

One proud crowd.

Lewis Hamilton was thankful.

Days like today are fun as hell. Beautiful day, solid pace and electric fans. Starting from P2 tomorrow and I can’t wait to get out there. Great work to the team @MercedesAMGF1 and to #teamlh — you keep me going. I see you, thank you for that extra push. pic.twitter.com/8i4JoTSqTZ — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 4, 2021

Lando Norris did his homework.

Carlos Sainz suffered a major shunt.

This nasty impact at Turn 3 brought an abrupt end to Carlos Sainz's FP3 It just goes to show how tricky Zandvoort can be! Thankfully he was okay to get out of his car right away#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3ONNMhUzHv — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

Paralympics

Amazing haul so far from ParalympicsGB ahead of the final day of action.

122 up (we won 120 at London 2012 btw…) pic.twitter.com/sn4GUafOrA — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 4, 2021

Also on the penultimate day in Tokyo…

“Pain is temporary but regrets last forever” Thank you Tokyo x pic.twitter.com/lctDACxGHH — Ali Smith (@AliSmith_T38) September 4, 2021

All round champion. An absolute pleasure to captain this team alongside you @AledDavies2012. You are an icon of Paralympic sport and an inspiration. Well done 🥇🇬🇧 https://t.co/DOBfjaYZL8 — Hannah Cockroft MBE, DL (@HCDream2012) September 4, 2021

BRONZE to @GordonReid91!🥉 A match that went right to the wire, fantastic tennis🎾#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/0fTmBjStlZ — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 4, 2021

Wow wow wow, thanks so much for all the support! It’s not quite sunk in yet but Paralympic Champion has a nice ring to it 😊 Thank you for everyone who has helped make this possible! #ImpossibleToIgnore #gold pic.twitter.com/8pHYTkMfaP — Laura Sugar (@LauraSugar1) September 4, 2021

I'm going home to the people I loveWhere I was born and raisedWhere the streets and the histories remainBut oh how the times have changedI know it rains but it's always prettyBack to the friends that I can't take with meWe'll have night out in Belfast City alright! pic.twitter.com/PvMBX4MCFU — Bethany Firth MBE (@BethanyFirth2) September 4, 2021

Welcome to the collection, you beauty! 🥇😍 I have no words so far so for now I’ll just say…THANK YOU. Paralympic Champion. Wow. #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/taKpPm77Qe — Charlotte Henshaw (@CHenshawGB) September 4, 2021

Congratulations and well done to to @BethMunro19 who has won a silver medal in Taekwondo for ParalympicsGB at the Tokyo Paralympic Games! 😄#ImpossibleToIgnore, #Tokyo2020 and #TNLAthlete. pic.twitter.com/WghOV5v8cJ — Peter Dowd (@Peter_Dowd) September 4, 2021

Breaking out the high heels for the final night of athletics! Can you believe the toes on the right are fake??!! #Paralympics #Tokyo2020 @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/2GLxO5CJcJ — Stef Reid MBE (@RunJumpStefReid) September 4, 2021

The birthday girl is coming home! https://t.co/Lb0zNMnBxp — Neil Fachie MBE (@neilfachie) September 4, 2021

I’m leaving Tokyo with two silver medals and 2 SB’s! All glory to God 🙌 A huge thank you also to my coach @onlyjobking and S&C coach @DynamicShoulder for their invaluable support in making this possible! pic.twitter.com/QNOhfdJyXs — Karé Adenegan (@AdeneganK) September 4, 2021

I have made many sacrifices on this road & my family, friends and loved ones have been there right alongside, feeling and living the sacrifices. To those that have stuck by me, from the deepest part of my heart, I thank you. This medal was for you just as much as it was for me. pic.twitter.com/Yz0jf2yR4L — Jonathan Broom-Edwards (@BroomEdwardsT44) September 4, 2021

BRONZE for Stuart Wood!! 🥉 A brilliant podium place on his Paralympic debut! Incredible day at the canoeing 👏👏#ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/PTnA119vEJ — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 4, 2021

Team work makes the dream work, never underestimate the value of exceptional personal assistants in sport, work or life in general #ImpossibleToIgnore #Boccia #ParalympicsGB pic.twitter.com/EivrLWvQA6 — Beth Moulam (@beth_moulam) September 4, 2021

Let’s finish strong💪🏽 one last push https://t.co/8xGOj27qTE — Lewis (@LewisEdwards_10) September 4, 2021

Back home again.

🎥: The excitement of this moment has been building for days!! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SGnNZJNQet — Dame Sarah Storey (@DameSarahStorey) September 4, 2021

And on Friday we got to celebrate broadcasting success with @Channel4 x @ParalympicsGB in London Followed by an afternoon full of interviews 🗣🎙 pic.twitter.com/gVUsgAFLpm — Lauren Rowles MBE (@itslaurenrowles) September 4, 2021

Thursday I got home to the 0121 for the first time in a long time to see some of my family… pic.twitter.com/zgf0MXCgVz — Lauren Rowles MBE (@itslaurenrowles) September 4, 2021

Landed home on Monday less than 24 hours after competing to hug my mom for the first time since last year… pic.twitter.com/1JLwBBayXI — Lauren Rowles MBE (@itslaurenrowles) September 4, 2021

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen feared for the future of the five-day game.

This is painful to tweet but I think this is slowly happening…In 2026 there will only be a few Test Match cricketing nations. ENGLAND INDIAAUSTRALIA Possibly SOUTH AFRICA & PAKISTAN. 👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 4, 2021

Boxing

Anthony Joshua put in the hard yards.

We gon make it 🏃🏾💨 pic.twitter.com/itNzGKD1JW — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 4, 2021

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith reflected on a successful night in Brussels.

Shooting

