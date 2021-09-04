Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Catalans Dragons clinch Super League Leaders’ Shield with dramatic victory

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 8.26pm Updated: September 4 2021, 8.28pm
Catalans Dragons players celebrate after James Maloney’s drop goal (Richard Sellers/PA)
Catalans Dragons made history in the most dramatic fashion with a 31-30 golden-point victory over reigning champions St Helens to clinch the Super League Leaders’ Shield at the Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

The French side came from 30-12 down to draw level after 80 minutes with three converted tries in five minutes and send the game into extra time.

Veteran half-back James Maloney, who is retiring at the end of the season, then won the game with a drop goal from 40 metres out eight minutes into extra time to ensure the Perpignan club will finish the season in top spot for the first time in their 16-year history.

Dragons scored the opening try in the third minute when a Sam Tomkins dummy allowed him to burst through a gap in the St Helens defence, with Maloney converting.

Mark Percival was sent to the sin bin two minutes later for a high challenge on Tomkins and Catalans looked to use the extra man to their advantage but Fouad Yaha was tackled by Lachlan Coote just inches from the goal-line.

Saints were awarded a penalty in the 12th minute following a Mike McMeeken charge.

Tommy Makinson claimed a try for St Helens, racing down the right wing and grounding the ball in the corner but Coote fell short with the conversion attempt.

St Helens touched down again in the 19th minute when Percival laid the ball off to Coote to score and he also added the conversion to make it 10-6.

Sione Mata’utia got the next try for Saints from a short ball and Coote converted.

Catalans saw Maloney sin-binned shortly before the break for a shoulder charge on Joe Batchelor. Coote converted the subsequent penalty for St Helens to take an 18-6 lead into the interval.

The French side came close to scoring early in the second half when Michael McIlorum laid the ball off to Gil Dudson but he was unable to ground the ball.

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Dacia Magic Weekend – St James’ Park
Catalans Dragons’ Julian Bousquet (centre) burst through to score a try (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mata’utia got his second try of the game in the 49th minute, beating two Catalans players and finding space to run into before diving over to score, with Coote converting.

St Helens had a chance to extend their lead but Makinson’s try was overruled for a double movement.

Julian Bousquet went over for Catalans in the 58th minute after surging forward and grounding the ball between the posts and Maloney converted.

Both sides saw plenty of the ball as the half progressed, but Saints got the next try after gaining possession through Mata’utia, who sprinted up field to put pressure on Catalans and Morgan Knowles scored in the 70th minute with a successful conversion from Coote.

St Helens v Catalans Dragons – Dacia Magic Weekend – St James’ Park
Samisoni Langi is stretchered off after suffering an injury (Richard Sellers/PA)

Dragons did not allow their heads to drop and staged a stunning comeback, with three tries in the final five minutes taking the game to extra time.

Dean Whare got the first in the 75th minute, Dudson added another shortly afterwards and Sam Kasiano completed the comeback as Maloney ensured a hat-trick of successful conversions.

Samisoni Langi was carried off the field on a stretcher in the final minute of extra time after a challenge from Agnatius Paasi which saw him sent to the sin bin.

Coote attempted a drop goal in the second half of extra time but missed, and shortly afterwards Maloney scored with his 40-metre effort to clinch a dramatic and historic victory.

