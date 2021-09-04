Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Hayes believes England head coach Sarina Wiegman can benefit Fran Kirby

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 10.02pm
Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby faced a long rehabilitation after being diagnosed with pericarditis (Mike Egerton/PA)
New England Women’s head coach Sarina Wiegman could help to find a “better management” of Fran Kirby while on international duty, according to her Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

Kirby was the stand-out performer for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League last season, scoring 16 goals with 11 assists as the Blues edged out Manchester City to win the title.

The forward’s return to form followed a lengthy period of rehabilitation after she was sidelined from November 2019 having been diagnosed with pericarditis.

Hayes hopes the arrival of former Holland boss Wiegman can help get the best out of Kirby for both country and club as the Lionesses build towards the Euro 2022 finals on home soil.

“Fran is so driven, ambitious and competitive, she comes in every day with the desire to keep getting better,” said Hayes, whose Chelsea side open their new WSL campaign at Arsenal on Sunday.

“I think she can have another great season and a great Euros. I am hoping with Sarina in charge, that there will be a better management of Fran Kirby at the national team level.

“I think that is something they haven’t got right at any point. Hopefully if they do that we will see the best of her in a national team shirt.”

Hayes added: “They have to manage her loading and things like that, they just haven’t found the right formula for her.”

