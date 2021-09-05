Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
In pictures – best battles, triumphs and celebrations of Tokyo Paralympics

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 12.02pm
Hannah Cockroft won two gold medals (John Walton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 drew to a close on Sunday following an impressive medal-laden Paralympics for Great Britain as they claimed 124 medals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images behind the fierce battles, triumphs and celebrations of this summer’s Games.

Three large inflatable Agitos during the opening ceremony
Sarah Storey celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s C4-5 road race
Dame Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after fighting back to take the 17th gold medal of her career (Tim Goode/PA)
Jonnie Peacock during the men’s 100m – T64 final
Jonnie Peacock claimed joint bronze after a photo finish in the men’s 100m – T64 final (OIS/PA)
Hannah Cockroft poses with the scoreboard showing her new world record
Hannah Cockroft poses with the scoreboard showing her new world record time after winning the women’s 100m T34 final (Tim Goode/PA)
Jody Cundy celebrates on the podium with his silver medal following the men's C4/C5 1000m time trial
Jody Cundy celebrates on the podium with his silver medal following the men’s C4/C5 1000m time trial (Tim Goode/PA)
Italy's Ambra Sabatini (centre), Martina Caironi (right) and Monica Graziana Contrafatto celebrate
Italy’s Ambra Sabatini (centre), Martina Caironi (right) and Monica Graziana Contrafatto finished first, second and third respectively in the women’s T63 100 meters final (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Sir Lee Pearson (centre) with his gold medal after winning the dressage individual (grade two) alongside second-placed Austria's Pepo Such and third placed ParalympicsGB team-mate Georgia Wilson
Sir Lee Pearson (centre) with his gold medal after winning the dressage individual (grade two) alongside second-placed Pepo Such of Austria and third-placed ParalympicsGB team-mate Georgia Wilson (John Walton/PA)
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Nine
It was a wet ride for Sarah Storey in the women’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA)
Emma Wiggs celebrates
Emma Wiggs celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s va’a single 200m – VL2 final (John Walton/PA)
Aled Davies celebrates winning gold in the men's shot put
Aled Davies after winning gold in the men’s F42 shot put (John Walton/PA)
Breanna Clark dances after winning the women's 400m T20 final
Breanna Clark dances in the rain after winning the women’s 400m T20 final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Great Britain's David Smith reacts in the individual – BC1 gold medal match
David Smith mounted a fightback to retain his Paralympic title in Boccia’s BC1 class (Tim Goode/PA)
Kadeena Cox celebrates as she retained her C4-5 500m time trial title
Kadeena Cox smashed the world record as she retained her C4-5 500m time trial title (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)
Britain's Ayaz Bhuta (left) and Stuart Robinson celebrate after winning the wheelchair rugby gold medal match against the U
Britain’s Ayaz Bhuta (left) and Stuart Robinson celebrate after winning the wheelchair rugby gold medal match against the US (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Hannah Cockroft (right) celebrates winning the women's 800m T34 final with Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver
Hannah Cockroft (right) reacts to winning the women’s 800m T34 final with Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)
Ben Watson celebrates winning the men's C1-3 road race
Ben Watson celebrates winning the men’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA)
Lora Fachie (left) and pilot Corrine Hall celebrate
Lora Fachie (left) and pilot Corrine Hall on the podium with the silver medal from the women’s B time trial (Tim Goode/PA)
The Netherlands celebrate after defeating Germany in the women’s wheelchair basketball semi-final
Holland celebrate after defeating Germany in the women’s wheelchair basketball semi-final (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham celebrate after winning men’s B 1000m time trial gold
Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham after winning men’s B 1000m time trial gold (PA Wire via DPA)
Phoebe Paterson Pine celebrates
Archer Phoebe Paterson Pine celebrates winning the women’s individual compound open gold (Tim Goode/PA)
Marcel Hug celebrates after winning the men's T54 1500m final
Marcel Hug reacts to winning the men’s T54 1500m final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's high jump - T64
Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s high jump – T64 (John Walton/PA)
Germany’s Markus Rehm (centre) celebrates gold in the men’s long jump T64 with silver winner Dimitri Pavade (right) and third-placed Trenten Merrill
Germany’s Markus Rehm (centre) claimed gold in the men’s long jump T64, pictured here with silver winner Dimitri Pavade (right) and third-placed Trenten Merrill (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Jordanne Whiley celebrates after winning the women's singles bronze medal match
Jordanne Whiley celebrates after winning the women’s singles bronze medal match (Tim Goode/PA)
Britain's wheelchair rugby players celebrate with their gold medal during the awarding ceremony
Britain’s wheelchair rugby players receive their gold medals during the awarding ceremony (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)
Great Britain's Reece Dunn (left), Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole celebrate after winning gold during the mixed 4x100m freestyle - S14
Great Britain’s Reece Dunn (left), Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole after winning gold during the mixed 4x100m freestyle – S14 (Tim Goode/PA)
USA's Oksana Masters celebrates after wining at women's H5 road race
USA’s Oksana Masters celebrates after wining the women’s H5 road race (Emilio Morenatti/PA)
Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil (right) in flight before winning the men's 100m T63 final
Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil (right) in flight as he wins the men’s 100m T63 final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Great Britain's Sophie Hahn celebrates winning gold in the women’s 100m – T38
Great Britain’s Sophie Hahn celebrates winning gold in the women’s 100m – T38 (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Young celebrates winning gold during the men's 100m – T38
Thomas Young with the union flag after winning gold in the men’s 100m – T38 (John Walton/PA)
British star Kadeena Cox ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final
British star Kadeena Cox ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final (John Walton/PA)
Anrune Weyers reacts after winning the women's T47 400m final
South Africa’s Anrune Weyers reacts after winning the women’s T47 400m final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Great Britain's Ali Jawad celebrates after the second lift in the men’s -59 kg final
Great Britain’s Ali Jawad celebrates after the second lift in the men’s -59 kg final where he placed sixth (Tim Goode/PA)
Australia's Rowan Crothers celebrates winning the men's 50m freestyle - S10 final
Australia’s Rowan Crothers reacts to winning the men’s 50m freestyle – S10 final (John Walton/PA)
Jaco van Gass (left) celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men's C3 3000m individual pursuit alongside Finlay Graham with his silver
Jaco Van Gass (left) celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s C3 3000m individual pursuit alongside Finlay Graham with his silver (Tim Goode/PA)
Brazil's Gabriel Geraldo do Santos Araujo celebrates his silver medal in the men's 100m backstroke - S2 final
Brazil’s Gabriel Geraldo Do Santos Araujo after winning the silver medal in the men’s 100m backstroke – S2 final (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Poor visibility for the riders during the men’s C1-3 road race
Poor visibility for the riders during the men’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA)
Japan's Yujiro Seto (left) defeats Georgia's Giorgi Gamjashvili in men's 66kg judo bronze medal match
Japan’s Yujiro Seto (left) defeats Georgia’s Giorgi Gamjashvili in men’s 66kg judo bronze medal match (Kiichiro Sato/AP)
Great Britain's (left-right) Nathan Maguire, Ali Smith, Libby Clegg, guide Chris Clarke and Jonnie Peacock after winning bronze in the universal 4x100m
Great Britain’s (left-right) Nathan Maguire, Ali Smith, Libby Clegg, guide Chris Clarke and Jonnie Peacock after winning bronze in the universal 4x100m (John Walton/PA)
A view of the Paralympic cauldron at Tokyo's opening ceremony
The Paralympic cauldron will next be lit at Paris 2024 (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

