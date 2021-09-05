In pictures – best battles, triumphs and celebrations of Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo 2020 drew to a close on Sunday following an impressive medal-laden Paralympics for Great Britain as they claimed 124 medals.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images behind the fierce battles, triumphs and celebrations of this summer’s Games.

Three large inflatable Agitos during the opening ceremony (Bob Martin for OIS/PA)

Dame Sarah Storey became Great Britain’s most successful Paralympian after fighting back to take the 17th gold medal of her career (Tim Goode/PA)

Jonnie Peacock claimed joint bronze after a photo finish in the men’s 100m – T64 final (OIS/PA)

Hannah Cockroft poses with the scoreboard showing her new world record time after winning the women’s 100m T34 final (Tim Goode/PA)

Jody Cundy celebrates on the podium with his silver medal following the men’s C4/C5 1000m time trial (Tim Goode/PA)

Italy’s Ambra Sabatini (centre), Martina Caironi (right) and Monica Graziana Contrafatto finished first, second and third respectively in the women’s T63 100 meters final (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Sir Lee Pearson (centre) with his gold medal after winning the dressage individual (grade two) alongside second-placed Pepo Such of Austria and third-placed ParalympicsGB team-mate Georgia Wilson (John Walton/PA)

It was a wet ride for Sarah Storey in the women’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA)

Emma Wiggs celebrates winning the gold medal in the women’s va’a single 200m – VL2 final (John Walton/PA)

Aled Davies after winning gold in the men’s F42 shot put (John Walton/PA)

Breanna Clark dances in the rain after winning the women’s 400m T20 final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

David Smith mounted a fightback to retain his Paralympic title in Boccia’s BC1 class (Tim Goode/PA)

Kadeena Cox smashed the world record as she retained her C4-5 500m time trial title (ParalympicsGB/imagecomms/PA)

Britain’s Ayaz Bhuta (left) and Stuart Robinson celebrate after winning the wheelchair rugby gold medal match against the US (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Hannah Cockroft (right) reacts to winning the women’s 800m T34 final with Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver (imagecommsralympicsGB/PA)

Ben Watson celebrates winning the men’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA)

Lora Fachie (left) and pilot Corrine Hall on the podium with the silver medal from the women’s B time trial (Tim Goode/PA)

Holland celebrate after defeating Germany in the women’s wheelchair basketball semi-final (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Neil Fachie and pilot Matt Rotherham after winning men’s B 1000m time trial gold (PA Wire via DPA)

Archer Phoebe Paterson Pine celebrates winning the women’s individual compound open gold (Tim Goode/PA)

Marcel Hug reacts to winning the men’s T54 1500m final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s high jump – T64 (John Walton/PA)

Germany’s Markus Rehm (centre) claimed gold in the men’s long jump T64, pictured here with silver winner Dimitri Pavade (right) and third-placed Trenten Merrill (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Jordanne Whiley celebrates after winning the women’s singles bronze medal match (Tim Goode/PA)

Britain’s wheelchair rugby players receive their gold medals during the awarding ceremony (Shuji Kajiyama/AP)

Great Britain’s Reece Dunn (left), Bethany Firth, Jessica-Jane Applegate and Jordan Catchpole after winning gold during the mixed 4x100m freestyle – S14 (Tim Goode/PA)

USA’s Oksana Masters celebrates after wining the women’s H5 road race (Emilio Morenatti/PA)

Vinicius Goncalves Rodrigues of Brazil (right) in flight as he wins the men’s 100m T63 final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Great Britain’s Sophie Hahn celebrates winning gold in the women’s 100m – T38 (John Walton/PA)

Thomas Young with the union flag after winning gold in the men’s 100m – T38 (John Walton/PA)

British star Kadeena Cox ended with a fourth-placed finish in the T38 400 metres final (John Walton/PA)

South Africa’s Anrune Weyers reacts after winning the women’s T47 400m final (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Great Britain’s Ali Jawad celebrates after the second lift in the men’s -59 kg final where he placed sixth (Tim Goode/PA)

Australia’s Rowan Crothers reacts to winning the men’s 50m freestyle – S10 final (John Walton/PA)

Jaco Van Gass (left) celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s C3 3000m individual pursuit alongside Finlay Graham with his silver (Tim Goode/PA)

Brazil’s Gabriel Geraldo Do Santos Araujo after winning the silver medal in the men’s 100m backstroke – S2 final (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Poor visibility for the riders during the men’s C1-3 road race (Tim Goode/PA)

Japan’s Yujiro Seto (left) defeats Georgia’s Giorgi Gamjashvili in men’s 66kg judo bronze medal match (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Great Britain’s (left-right) Nathan Maguire, Ali Smith, Libby Clegg, guide Chris Clarke and Jonnie Peacock after winning bronze in the universal 4x100m (John Walton/PA)