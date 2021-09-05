Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jess Learmonth edges out fellow Britons to claim Super League Triathlon victory

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 3.58pm Updated: September 5 2021, 5.54pm
Jess Learmonth (centre) led a British one-two-three (Steven Paston/PA)
Jess Learmonth topped an all-British podium while Jonny Brownlee finished third at the Super League Triathlon Championship event in London.

Learmonth, part of Britain’s gold medal-winning mixed relay team at the  Olympics, used her prowess on the swim to comfortably hold off Tokyo individual silver medallist Georgia Taylor-Brown and Vicky Holland at West India Quay.

The British contingent received plenty of backing from a sizeable crowd, with Super League using an innovative ‘triple mix’ format that juggles the traditional swim-bike-run format in three short stints.

Britain's Jess Learmonth crosses the line first
Taylor-Brown won the first swim-bike-run before Learmonth came out on top of a run-bike-swim that saw her friend and compatriot pay for a late crash on the bike.

The final leg was bike-swim-run, and Learmonth, who finished ninth in the individual race in Tokyo, was never close to being caught after pulling away from Holland in the water.

Learmonth said: “At the end of stage two, I started to regret coming. It was so hard and boiling hot that it was horrendous, especially on the run course and its cobbles.

“I was hoping for the best on some of the bike leg’s tight corners, and I think I took too many risks. But I loosened up on the final swim and gave my legs a rest, and I’m now looking forward to the next few weekends of Super League racing.”

The men’s event was fast-paced and close, with overall honours going to Tokyo bronze medallist Hayden Wilde from New Zealand after he caught and then passed Brownlee and France’s Vincent Luis on the final run.

Jonny Brownlee came third in the men's race
It was another strong showing from Brownlee, whose performance in the relay in Tokyo convinced him to delay his Olympic retirement for now.

Alex Yee, the individual silver medallist in the Japanese capital, was the second British man across the line in fifth.

Wilde said: “I knew Jonny was going to be the man to beat as half of Leeds seemed to be here as well, so it’s awesome to beat him as he’s a legend.”

