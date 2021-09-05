Beth Mead double helps Arsenal down defending WSL champions Chelsea

Beth Mead’s brace drove Arsenal to a 3-2 Women’s Super League win over defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

England star Mead’s double added to Vivianne Miedema’s opener, with more than 8,000 fans lapping up an exciting encounter in north London.

Erin Cuthbert had Chelsea level at 1-1 at the break as boss Emma Hayes racked up her 250th match at the Blues’ helm.

Mead struck twice in 11 second-half minutes however to turn the tide, and the hosts held on despite Pernille Harder’s effort teeing up a tense finale.

Brighton jumped to second in the embryonic table thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-woman West Ham.

The Hammers had Hawa Cissoko sent off just past the half-hour mark, and never recovered from that dismissal.

Inessa Kaagman’s penalty handed the hosts the lead, and Lee Geum-Min found the net before half-time as Brighton effectively settled the contest before the interval.