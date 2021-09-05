Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beth Mead double helps Arsenal down defending WSL champions Chelsea

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 4.18pm
Beth Mead handed Arsenal a winning start to the WSL campaign with a brace against Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Beth Mead’s brace drove Arsenal to a 3-2 Women’s Super League win over defending champions Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

England star Mead’s double added to Vivianne Miedema’s opener, with more than 8,000 fans lapping up an exciting encounter in north London.

Erin Cuthbert had Chelsea level at 1-1 at the break as boss Emma Hayes racked up her 250th match at the Blues’ helm.

Mead struck twice in 11 second-half minutes however to turn the tide, and the hosts held on despite Pernille Harder’s effort teeing up a tense finale.

Brighton jumped to second in the embryonic table thanks to a 2-0 win over 10-woman West Ham.

The Hammers had Hawa Cissoko sent off just past the half-hour mark, and never recovered from that dismissal.

Inessa Kaagman’s penalty handed the hosts the lead, and Lee Geum-Min found the net before half-time as Brighton effectively settled the contest before the interval.

