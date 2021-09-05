Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronaldo sunbathing and cheeky Becks – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 6.10pm
Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham (Isabel Infantes/Adam Davy)
Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham (Isabel Infantes/Adam Davy)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Patrick Bamford marked his 28th birthday with his England debut.

Jesse Lingard got the ball rolling against Andorra.

Mrs Beckham enjoyed a happy Sunday…

Cristiano Ronaldo basked in the Manchester sunshine.

The stars reflected on Soccer Aid.

Tottenham went back to the very beginning.

Onwards for Shane Duffy.

Paralympics

Great Britain rounded off their Games with two bronze medals on the final day.

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed getting involved with England at the Oval.

Shane Warne and Brett Lee marked Father’s Day in Australia.

Motor racing

There was double Dutch delight for Max Verstappen.

Tennis

The pack-life for Johanna Konta.

Rugby Union

Sam Warburton was making the most of having summers off.

Boxing

Josh Warrington reflected on Saturday night.

David Haye continued preparations for his return to the ring.

Golf

Justin Rose got the band together.

