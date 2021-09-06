Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
On this day in 2004: Graeme Souness appointed Newcastle manager

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 6.02am
Newcastle appointed Graeme Souness as Sir Bobby Robson’s successor in September 2004 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle appointed Graeme Souness as Sir Bobby Robson's successor in September 2004 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Graeme Souness was the surprise replacement for Sir Bobby Robson as he was appointed Newcastle manager on this day in 2004.

The Scot quit his post at Blackburn in order to make the move to St James’ Park – although he was put on gardening leave for a week as Rovers were, coincidentally, due to play his new club in their next match.

“I think I’m ready for a big challenge and they don’t come much bigger than this,” said Souness, who had previously won trophies with Rangers, Liverpool and Blackburn.

Graeme Souness celebrates with his Newcastle players
Souness got off to a good start at Newcastle but things quickly turned sour (Gareth Copley/PA)

“I don’t need to be told by anyone that Newcastle are one of the best supported clubs around. Everything is geared to be successful and I hope I can bring success.”

The club’s 14th-place finish was their lowest since promotion in 1993 and despite making it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup and the semi-finals of the FA Cup Souness found himself under pressure at the start of his second season.

He was sacked in February 2006 with the club sliding towards relegation and that prompted a huge upturn in performances, with replacement Glenn Roeder guiding them to seventh.

