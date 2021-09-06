Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Burnley defender Bobby Thomas signs new contract

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.12pm
Bobby Thomas has been on the bench for each of Burnley’s games so far this season (Richard McCarthy/PA).
Bobby Thomas has been on the bench for each of Burnley’s games so far this season (Richard McCarthy/PA).

Burnley have announced defender Bobby Thomas has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old Clarets academy product made his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup win at Millwall last September.

He subsequently spent the second half of the season on loan at Barrow, making 21 Sky Bet League Two appearances, and has been on the bench for all of Burnley’s games so far this term.

Thomas said in quotes on the Turf Moor outfit’s official website: “It’s something you work towards since you are a young kid. To sign a long-term deal at an established Premier League side is a nice feeling.

“It’s an important step, that transition from coming out of the 23s, hopefully into a first-team environment, whenever that may be, which will be a nice reward for working hard and all the sacrifices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier