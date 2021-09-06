Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon out of England Under-21 squad

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.48pm
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has pulled out of England Under-21s’game with Kosovo. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott has pulled out of England Under-21s’game with Kosovo. (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have pulled out of the England Under-21 squad to face Kosovo.

The duo have returned to their clubs ahead of Tuesday’s opening Euro 2023 qualifying match in Milton Keynes.

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has now been called up from the Under-19s.

A Football Association statement read: “Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side’s recent draw against Chelsea.

“Following further assessment, it has been decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the forthcoming fixture against Kosovo so has returned to his club.

“Tottenham Hotspur player Sessegnon has also returned to his club for further assessment after picking up a knock in training.”

Tuesday’s game is Lee Carsley’s first match in charge after Friday’s friendly in Romania was called off just hours before the Young Lions were due to travel to Bucharest.

Two Covid-19 tests from the squad and staff came back positive on Thursday and a decision was made to cancel the match.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]