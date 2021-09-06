Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No plans to introduce VAR into WSL despite Emma Hayes criticism

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 6.01pm
Emma Hayes wants VAR in the women’s game (Adam Ihse/PA)
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes is set to be disappointed in her request for VAR to be introduced in Women’s Super League in the near future.

Hayes feels players and managers in women’s football are made to feel like “second-class citizens” due to the absence of the technology in the game.

Her comments came after the Blues fell foul of a controversial goal from Beth Mead, who looked offside, in their 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

However, the PA news agency understands the Football Association has no plans to implement video technology any time soon due to the logistical issues.

Given the widespread TV coverage the WSL’s opening weekend received, Hayes believes the women’s game needs to move with the times.

She said: “By putting our product on Sky it gets people to raise the question, why isn’t there VAR?

Chelsea were beaten at Arsenal
Chelsea were beaten at Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We sell our game short – we’ve got used to VAR and goal-line technology so I feel like not having it in the women’s game, I feel like second-class citizens.”

The problem is that teams in the WSL play at National League stadiums – such as West Ham at Dagenham & Redbridge – which cannot accommodate VAR.

It is understood the cost of installing it would be too great across the clubs at this stage of the development of the women’s game.

