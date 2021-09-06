Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Shane Ferguson insists Northern Ireland are ready for Switzerland challenge

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 8.09pm Updated: September 6 2021, 8.13pm
Shane Ferguson was the hero of Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win in Estonia (Raul Mee/PA)
Shane Ferguson was the hero of Sunday’s 1-0 friendly win in Estonia (Raul Mee/PA)

Shane Ferguson was Northern Ireland’s matchwinner against Estonia but Sunday night’s hero has had to climb down off cloud nine quickly as attention shifts to Wednesday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland.

Ferguson marked his 50th cap in considerable style as he came off the bench in Tallinn to hit a screamer which settled an otherwise drab 1-0 friendly at Le Coq Arena.

What was only Ferguson’s second international goal sparked jubilant celebrations amongst his team-mates, a sign of the 30-year-old’s popularity in the squad.

But though his phone was still lighting up with messages on Monday, Ferguson was back to work with preparations to face the Swiss already under way.

“Obviously we’ll look back at the game from last night and then take whatever we need to take from it and move on to this game,” he said.

“Switzerland – we know how big a game it is and we’re all looking forward to the test.”

Any meeting with the Swiss brings back bad memories from 2017, when a controversial penalty condemned Northern Ireland to a 1-0 defeat in their World Cup qualifying play-off, a cruel way to end strong hopes of reaching a second consecutive major tournament.

“That game – everyone was gutted about what happened,” the Rotherham left-back said. “You just have to put it behind you and focus on the game at hand…we try not to think about all of that.

Northern Ireland celebrate a goal
Northern Ireland face Switzerland on Wednesday night (Raul Mee/AP)

“We know it’s going to be a really difficult game. We’re obviously on a good run now and we hope we can continue that.

“We’ve got a lot of young players coming through now and quite a lot of lads who have experienced major tournaments, and we want to get back to that as well.”

Switzerland come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with European champions Italy on Sunday, albeit one in which Jorginho missed a penalty for Roberto Mancini’s side.

Northern Ireland would arguably have preferred an Italian win – having one team run away with Group C would open up the fight for a play-off place behind – but Ian Baraclough’s men could still move up to second if they can get the victory at Windsor Park on Wednesday.

Confidence is high after Thursday’s 4-1 win in Lithuania kick-started their Group C campaign, and Ferguson’s goal made it back-to-back wins for the first time in Baraclough’s tenure.

To help them in their cause on Wednesday will be 16,000 fans as the national stadium gets close to full capacity for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We’ve missed the fans massively,” Smith said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. We’ve seen this season how big a difference having the fans back is.

“It’s huge, it’s always a massive game whenever you represent your country. And in the table as well, if we can just get this result it really puts us in a great position. Hopefully we can kick on from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]