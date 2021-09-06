Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bolton held by Burton as Kieran Lee has goal controversially ruled out

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 10.07pm
Kieran Lee had a goal disallowed (Tim Markland/PA)
Kieran Lee had a goal disallowed (Tim Markland/PA)

Kieran Lee had a first-half goal controversially disallowed for offside as Bolton and 10-man Burton played out a lively 0-0 draw in Sky Bet League One.

Lee’s 30th-minute strike initially appeared to have been awarded by referee Josh Smith.

But after protests from Brewers goalkeeper Ben Garratt and consultation with his assistant referee, the official deemed striker Eoin Doyle was in Garratt’s eyeline when Lee fired goalward.

Burton, who could have gone top with victory, had skipper John Brayford dismissed for yellow cards after 69 and 86 minutes.

But Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side withstood everything Bolton could throw at them to move third.

It was a frustrating night for Ian Evatt’s side who have now lost three and drawn two of five meetings with Albion.

Doyle had one shot saved and another blocked before Lee’s effort, while the ever-dangerous Dapo Afolayan hit the woodwork in the second half.

The visitors only once threatened underworked Bolton keeper Joel Dixon as he saved Joe Powell’s low left-foot drive after 21 minutes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier