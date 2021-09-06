Ian Evatt lauds Bolton’s display in draw with Burton

Manager Ian Evatt hailed Bolton’s display in the 0-0 League One draw with 10-man Burton as “the best performance since I have been manager of this club.”

But Evatt was left frustrated his side finished with only one point instead of three after the referee denied Wanderers a first-half goal and stoppage-time penalty.

Kieran Lee’s 30th-minute strike was disallowed for offside, ruling Eoin Doyle was stood in the line of keeper Ben Garratt’s sight. And Frazer Blake-Tracy’s two-handed push on substitute Nathan Delfouneso was deemed not to be a foul.

Evatt said: “We did everything but score, but we did score. It was a goal and it was a stonewall penalty at the end.”

The Trotters chief revealed he sought clarification from the officials after the game but said: “I am sat here wondering why did I bother?

“It is difficult for officials in the heat of the moment, things happen quickly and people make mistakes.

“But I think everyone who saw it back and fortunately for us the whole country has, would say it was a goal and a penalty.”

Bolton could have gone third by beating Burton for the first time in five attempts but moved up to only 12th.

However, Evatt said: “I am so proud of my team. We have done everything but score. If it was a boxing match they would have stopped it.

“But regardless of those two decisions we had enough chances to score.

“I am just so proud because they have shown the whole country what a good team they are.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saw his side move up to third and insisted: “The referee made the right decision for the disallowed goal.

“I saw it at half-time. If he was wrong I didn’t want it to affect the referee with further decisions.

“But the boy (Doyle) is in the line of the kick. He is just offside.

“If he is not there my goalkeeper can save the ball. If it goes in the other corner and there is no-one there, he is not offside.

“I think it was the right decision and I don’t think it was a VAR-needed decision.”

Hasselbaink had no complaints with captain John Brayford’s dismissal for two yellow cards but insisted he did not see a stoppage-time push on Delfouneso that could have resulted in a penalty.

He said: “I am doing an Arsene Wenger. I didn’t see the penalty and if he pushed him or not.

“Bolton are a good side that has been together for two years. At times we needed to be braver with the ball but that’s a process for us

“We kept on being stubborn and solid with lots of good blocks. Overall coming here and taking a point, is a very good one.

“I think I am more delighted with the point than them. It is my lucky day.”