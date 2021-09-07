Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United to make fresh approach for Declan Rice

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 7.19am
Declan Rice and Phil Foden (Michael Regan/Neil Hall/PA)
Declan Rice and Phil Foden (Michael Regan/Neil Hall/PA)

What the papers say

Manchester United have not given up on their plans to sign Declan Rice despite not pursuing their interest in the West Ham midfielder over the summer, writes the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old will be on a list of targets next summer, the paper adds, with Chelsea also said to be keen.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are looking to tie their own England midfielder Phil Foden down to a new contract and will offer the 21-year-old a new six-year deal, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Monaco could face a struggle to keep Aurelien Tchouameni next summer with Chelsea set to pursue their interest in the midfielder, says the Daily Express. The Stamford Bridge club were keen on the 21-year-old France international but the Blues ended up signing Saul Niguez.

A trio of players could be set to leave Old Trafford following the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, writes the Daily Express. The paper says the second coming of the Portugal forward could see Donny Van De Beek further pushed out, while Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial could also struggle for minutes and look to leave.

David Luiz may have to plump for a deal with Serie A newcomers Salernitana after failing to get a contract elsewhere since leaving Arsenal, reports the Daily Star. The Italian club, who finished second in the Serie B last season, are rumoured to also be close to a deal for veteran winger Franck Ribery.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Carlos Soler: Liverpool are considering a move for the Valencia and Spain midfielder as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum who departed Anfield for Paris St Germain, writes Fichajes.

Aaron Ramsey: The midfielder is willing to fight for a starting place at Juventus and turned down a number of offers to leave over the summer, according to Calciomercato.

Marco Asensio: The Real Madrid midfielder is mulling over the idea of leaving the LaLiga side to progress in his career, with Liverpool touted as a possible destination for the 25-year-old, says Todofichajes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier