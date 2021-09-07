New boy Jota reveals he has looked out for Celtic’s results since he was a child

New signing Jota has revealed he jumped at the chance to join Celtic and said he has looked out for the club’s results since he was a child.

The 22-year-old winger came through the ranks at Benfica and has moved to Celtic Park on a season-long loan deal from the Portuguese giants.

As a youngster at Benfica, Jota attended a Champions League clash between the two clubs and an exchange with a Celtic supporter has stuck with him ever since.

“I’ve always paid attention to Celtic,” said Jota. “There’s a funny story, actually. When I was younger at Benfica, I think I was 11 or 12 years old, I went to watch Benfica play in the Champions League and I changed scarves with a Celtic fan.

“I still have it at home – green and white – and since then I have always remembered the club and paid attention to what they are doing.

“It’s an easy decision to play for Celtic and when I knew about their interest I couldn’t look to other things, I knew it was the right place to be.

“I cant wait to start fighting for this club and to win titles. The club speaks for itself, the historical things Celtic have done in the past is unbelievable.

“The fresh ideas and the type of football they practice suits me and I just want to give the maximum I can give to achieve the results we all want.”

Jota, who will become the first Portuguese to play for Celtic since Jorge Cadete in the mid-90s, will hope to make his debut against Ross County at Celtic Park on Saturday.

He said: “I’ve never been to Celtic Park but from what I’ve seen on videos and what people speak, it is a crazy environment, a brilliant atmosphere. I can’t wait to play there.”