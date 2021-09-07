Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New boy Jota reveals he has looked out for Celtic’s results since he was a child

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 3.34pm
Jota is looking forward to playing at Celtic Park (Jeff Holmes/PA)
New signing Jota has revealed he jumped at the chance to join Celtic and said he has looked out for the club’s results since he was a child.

The 22-year-old winger came through the ranks at Benfica and has moved to Celtic Park on a season-long loan deal from the Portuguese giants.

As a youngster at Benfica, Jota attended a Champions League clash between the two clubs and an exchange with a Celtic supporter has stuck with him ever since.

“I’ve always paid attention to Celtic,” said Jota. “There’s a funny story, actually. When I was younger at Benfica, I think I was 11 or 12 years old, I went to watch Benfica play in the Champions League and I changed scarves with a Celtic fan.

“I still have it at home – green and white – and since then I have always remembered the club and paid attention to what they are doing.

“It’s an easy decision to play for Celtic and when I knew about their interest I couldn’t look to other things, I knew it was the right place to be.

“I cant wait to start fighting for this club and to win titles. The club speaks for itself, the historical things Celtic have done in the past is unbelievable.

“The fresh ideas and the type of football they practice suits me and I just want to give the maximum I can give to achieve the results we all want.”

Jota, who will become the first Portuguese to play for Celtic since Jorge Cadete in the mid-90s, will hope to make his debut against Ross County at Celtic Park on Saturday.

He said: “I’ve never been to Celtic Park but from what I’ve seen on videos and what people speak, it is a crazy environment, a brilliant atmosphere. I can’t wait to play there.”

