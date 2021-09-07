Barrie McKay pleased to be part of Hearts’ ‘project’

Barrie McKay was delighted to finally get his future sorted after joining Hearts on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old former Rangers and Nottingham Forest winger was a free agent after leaving Swansea this summer.

McKay, who has been given the number 18 shirt, will train with the squad this week ahead of Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian at Tynecastle.

He told Hearts TV: “It’s been a long time coming.

“Obviously there was a bit interest in January and in the summer as well. The interest has been there for a while.

“I never wanted to rush into anything. I thought I had to weigh up all my options and pick the best one for me and it was Hearts.

“It was the size of the club, the way they want me to play and I have played here before and the fans are brilliant.

“They are on your back if you are in the opposition team but they get right behind their players.

“The manager, the way the club want to go, it is a project I want to be part of.”

Boss Robbie Neilson said: “I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get Barrie in and signed.

“I’m sure a lot of people will remember his qualities from his previous spell in Scottish football; quick, direct, dynamic and capable of moments of magic.

“To bring those talents to Hearts, where we now have considerable depth in our attacking options, is a real boost and I’m really looking forward to working with Barrie.”

Sporting director Joe Savage said: “We beat off interest from near, in fact very near, and afar to get Barrie’s signature and we’re very happy to have done so.

“Barrie is an exciting player and one I’m sure will light up Tynecastle when he takes to the pitch.

“This window has been testament to the strength of our recruitment department and once again I must thank everyone who was involved.

“We have, in our opinion, built up a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the table and I hope that we continue our good start in the weeks to come.”