Sport Rangers forward Ianis Hagi tests positive for Covid-19 on international duty By Press Association September 7 2021, 5.12pm Rangers’ Ianis Hagi tests positive for Covid-19 with Romania (Steve Welsh/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Cristiano Ronaldo promises more international goals after setting record Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not closing the count just yet’ after breaking goals record Covid outbreak hits Rangers ahead of matches against Alashkert and Celtic Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic tests positive for Covid-19