West Brom’s Dara O’Shea ruled out for up to six months with fractured ankle

West Brom defender Dara O’Shea is facing up to six months on the sidelines after fracturing an ankle while on international duty, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old suffered the break as well as ligament damage during the first half of the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Portugal last Wednesday evening, and will undergo surgery before a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael told the club’s official website: “It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.”