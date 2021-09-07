Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
West Brom’s Dara O’Shea ruled out for up to six months with fractured ankle

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 7.22pm
Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea receives treatment on the pitch in Portugal (Isabel Infantes/PA)
West Brom defender Dara O’Shea is facing up to six months on the sidelines after fracturing an ankle while on international duty, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old suffered the break as well as ligament damage during the first half of the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying defeat in Portugal last Wednesday evening, and will undergo surgery before a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Baggies boss Valerien Ismael told the club’s official website: “It is sad news for us that Dara has suffered this injury. He has been excellent for us in the opening games of the season and he is a very professional young player.

“I have been very impressed with Dara since I arrived here and I know he will dedicate himself to the rehabilitation required to get back to full fitness.

“Fortunately, the club reacted very quickly to the injury and we have signed Kean Bryan to strengthen our defensive options during Dara’s injury and beyond.”

