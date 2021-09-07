Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ayr self-destruct in defeat to Raith

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 9.34pm
Ayr had Jonathan Afolabi sent off (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ayr finished with nine men as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Raith in the Scottish Championship.

Raith scored twice in the first half through Ethon Varian and Dario Zanatta before also having a man sent off as they recorded their first win of the campaign.

Varian headed home the opener after a cross from the left in the 14th minute and Zanatta curled the second into a corner 11 minutes later.

Struggling Ayr, who now have just one point from their opening four games, lost on-loan striker Jonathan Afolabi to a straight red card in the 75th minute following a rash challenge.

Raith’s Blaise Riley-Snow and Ayr’s Aaron Muirhead were also sent off after picking up second yellow cards in separate incidents in the following minutes as the visitors saw out a comfortable win.

