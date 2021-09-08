Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Open to return to Royal Portrush in 2025 following successful hosting in 2019

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 11.40am
The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 (David Davies/PA)
The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 (David Davies/PA)

The Open is to return to Royal Portrush in 2025, the R&A has announced.

The news marks a quick return for the event to the Northern Irish links following its successful hosting two years ago.

As well as having a popular winner in Irishman Shane Lowry, the 2019 event attracted a crowd of 237,750 throughout the week – a record for an Open outside of St Andrews.

Portrush had not previously hosted an Open since 1951.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.”

The 150th Open is scheduled to be held at St Andrews next year, with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon hosting in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier