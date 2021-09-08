Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shane Lowry delighted with Open return to Royal Portrush in 2025

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 3.15pm Updated: September 8 2021, 3.37pm
Shane Lowry enjoyed Open glory at Portrush in 2019 (David Davies/PA)
Shane Lowry, winner of the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, has expressed his delight that the event will be returning to the Northern Irish links in 2025.

As well as having a popular winner in Irishman Lowry, the tournament two years ago attracted a crowd of 237,750 throughout the week – a record for an Open outside of St Andrews.

Lowry, who is playing in the BMW PGA Championships at Wentworth this week, was among players welcoming the Open’s return to the scene of his famous victory.

“It’s great it’s going back quickly,” he said. “Obviously in my very biased opinion, it’s one of the best Opens I’ve ever played in.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry picked up the Claret Jug at Portrush in July 2019 (Richard Sellers/PA)

“But no, taking the win out of it and all that, I think anybody you talked to, the American players and the other players that played, they really enjoyed the venue and thought it was one of the great Opens that they played.

“It’s great to be going back there in 2025. Look forward to it. Don’t have to worry about being in it or not. I’ll be there. It’s great it’s coming back quickly, and exciting for the people in Portrush and Ireland that we are going back there.”

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.”

The 150th Open is scheduled to be held at St Andrews next year, with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon hosting in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

The R&A has expressed hope the Open’s swift return to Northern Ireland could deliver a tournament record for crowds.

The Open’s first outing in the region since 1951 was hailed a resounding triumph, rounded off with spectacular scenes on the 18th hole on Sunday as thousands of fans crowded the fairway to cheer Lowry home.

Martin Slumbers
R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers during the announcement that the 2025 Open championship will take place at Royal Portrush (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a deal with tourism authorities in Northern Ireland, the R&A originally committed to hosting the tournament three times at Royal Portrush between 2019 and 2040.

Buoyed by the success of the 148th Open, it is now bringing the championship back sooner than first anticipated.

Slumbers said the organisation limited ticket sales in 2019 in order to see how the venue would cope with the demands of hosting major golf after such a long absence.

“We could have sold more. There was certainly an appetite for it but we wanted to hold back to make sure that we had the right experience and we understood how all the infrastructure was going to work,” he said.

Announcing the Open’s 2025 return to the scenic Causeway coast, Slumbers said the R&A was now planning a “bigger and better” tournament in four years.

The current crowd record for an Open is 239,000 at St Andrews in 2000.

“We keep wanting to push the championship up, we are passionate that the Open is one of the world’s greatest sporting events and to do that (we need) big-time crowds,” he said.

“I don’t want to put numbers on it. We’ve got the 150th Open at St Andrews next year and that will be, based on the current indications, the largest Open ever. It would be quite interesting to see if that can be beaten here in 2025.”

