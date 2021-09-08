Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wout van Aert claims second victory at Tour of Britain

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 4.39pm
Team Jumbo-Visma’s Wout Van Aert celebrates on the podium after winning stage one of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from Penzance to Bodmin. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021.
Wout Van Aert secured his second victory of the Tour of Britain as he battled to an uphill sprint finish on the line in Llandudno to reclaim the overall race lead after stage four.

The 210-kilometre course started in Aberaeron and ran parallel to the Welsh coastline, venturing into Snowdonia National Park before a final energy-sapping climb up alongside the Great Orme’s tramway.

With Ineos Grenadiers having claimed a time-trial victory on Tuesday, Ethan Hayter had been pushed into the leader’s jersey ahead of team-mate Rohan Dennis and Belgian Van Aert, who had taken the opening stage for Jumbo-Visma.

Several riders attacked over the latter stages, with the peloton clawing back one gap of almost 10 minutes, before the contenders dug in at the base of the Great Orme trek.

Hayter was among those well positioned, while Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) soon looked to up the pace before Denmark’s Mikkel Honore hit the front for Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

World champion Julian Alaphilippe then attacked to press home his advantage over Van Aert in a push up to the line.

The peloton passes through Barmouth during stage four of the Tour of Britain from Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno.
Stage four ran from Aberaeron to Great Orme, Llandudno (David Davies/PA)

However, it was Van Aert who somehow found the strength to edge ahead in the final few metres – with both men dropping to the floor exhausted after dismounting at the summit finish.

Van Aert moves back ahead of British rider Hayter to take a slender two-second lead, with Alaphilippe 11 seconds back in third place for Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

Stage five will run through 152.2km from Alderley Park to Warrington, finishing outside the town’s Golden Gates landmark.

