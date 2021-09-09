Trio pushing for Bournemouth debuts against Barnsley

Bournemouth could hand debuts to a number of new signings as they bid to extend their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season against Barnsley.

Deadline-day signings Jamal Lowe, who joined from Championship rivals Swansea, and Ryan Christie, who arrived from Celtic, could go straight into Scott Parker’s side at the Vitality Stadium.

Former Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill may also be in contention for his Cherries debut.

Parker has a choice to make over his goalkeeper. Orjan Nyland made his Bournemouth league debut in the draw at Hull before the international break, but Mark Travers is set to be available again after sitting out that clash through illness.

Barnsley will be without defender Liam Kitching after he was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Striker Carlton Morris remains sidelined with a knee injury, which is expected to keep him out of the side for a number of weeks.

Centre-back Mads Andersen is nearing a return after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury but is not set to be fit to face the Cherries, with Jordan Williams also expected to miss out again.

New loan signings Remy Vita, from Bayern Munich, and Claudio Gomes, from Manchester City, could make their Barnsley debuts.