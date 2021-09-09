Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trio pushing for Bournemouth debuts against Barnsley

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 10.35am
Ryan Christie could make his Bournemouth debut (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Bournemouth could hand debuts to a number of new signings as they bid to extend their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season against Barnsley.

Deadline-day signings Jamal Lowe, who joined from Championship rivals Swansea, and Ryan Christie, who arrived from Celtic, could go straight into Scott Parker’s side at the Vitality Stadium.

Former Chelsea and Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill may also be in contention for his Cherries debut.

Parker has a choice to make over his goalkeeper. Orjan Nyland made his Bournemouth league debut in the draw at Hull before the international break, but Mark Travers is set to be available again after sitting out that clash through illness.

Barnsley will be without defender Liam Kitching after he was handed a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Striker Carlton Morris remains sidelined with a knee injury, which is expected to keep him out of the side for a number of weeks.

Centre-back Mads Andersen is nearing a return after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury but is not set to be fit to face the Cherries, with Jordan Williams also expected to miss out again.

New loan signings Remy Vita, from Bayern Munich, and Claudio Gomes, from Manchester City, could make their Barnsley debuts.

