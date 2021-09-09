Tyler Burey sidelined with hamstring injury as Hartlepool face Bristol Rovers

Hartlepool are without forward Tyler Burey for their home clash with Bristol Rovers.

The 20-year-old, who had scored three goals in five matches, suffered a serious hamstring injury in Pools’ last-gasp defeat at Tranmere last time out and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Luke Molyneux replaced the on-loan Millwall man at Prenton Park and will hope to start alongside Will Goodwin, but Olufela Olomola and Mark Cullen are also attacking options.

Teenager Eddy Jones, signed on loan from Stoke on deadline day, is available after joining up with the squad following international duty with Wales’ Under-21s this week.

Bristol Rovers have no fresh injury concerns for the long trip, although winger Luke Thomas is expected to miss the trip as he works on his fitness levels.

“We’ve decided to get him fit, to take him out of the matchday squad for the last couple of games, because we feel we can get more physical work into him,” Barton told Bristol Live.

Leon Clarke scored the winner on his debut against Crawley after coming on for the start of the second half and the experienced striker is likely to be involved once again.

Veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan, 37, was not in the squad against the Reds but could come into contention at Victoria Park.