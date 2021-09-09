Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyler Burey sidelined with hamstring injury as Hartlepool face Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 12.07pm
Tyler Burey faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Simon Marper/PA)
Hartlepool are without forward Tyler Burey for their home clash with Bristol Rovers.

The 20-year-old, who had scored three goals in five matches, suffered a serious hamstring injury in Pools’ last-gasp defeat at Tranmere last time out and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Luke Molyneux replaced the on-loan Millwall man at Prenton Park and will hope to start alongside Will Goodwin, but Olufela Olomola and Mark Cullen are also attacking options.

Teenager Eddy Jones, signed on loan from Stoke on deadline day, is available after joining up with the squad following international duty with Wales’ Under-21s this week.

Bristol Rovers have no fresh injury concerns for the long trip, although winger Luke Thomas is expected to miss the trip as he works on his fitness levels.

“We’ve decided to get him fit, to take him out of the matchday squad for the last couple of games, because we feel we can get more physical work into him,” Barton told Bristol Live.

Leon Clarke scored the winner on his debut against Crawley after coming on for the start of the second half and the experienced striker is likely to be involved once again.

Veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan, 37, was not in the squad against the Reds but could come into contention at Victoria Park.

