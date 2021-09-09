David Davis back for Shrewsbury against Crewe

Shrewsbury will have midfielder David Davis available again for the Sky Bet League One game against fellow strugglers Crewe.

Davis served a one-match ban after being sent off late on against Gillingham.

After being involved in a melee during stoppage time, reserve goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne received a straight red card along with Gills assistant manager Paul Raynor, which saw both clubs charged by the Football Association.

Veteran forward Shaun Whalley and striker Ryan Bowman are both pressing for a recall having been late substitutes in last weekend’s defeat at Accrington.

Crewe, who are yet to win in the league this season, could give a debut to winger J’Neil Bennett after his loan switch from Tottenham.

Midfielder Madger Gomes, a former Spain youth international, also joined the Railwaymen ahead of the transfer deadline.

Scott Robertson, signed on loan from Celtic, is in line for a first league appearance after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Shrewsbury last month and fellow recent arrival Scott Kashket could also feature.

Forward Chris Long has been stepping up his recovery from a knee problem, but midfielder Tom Lowery will not be considered for selection following a stand-off with the club over talks regarding a new contract.