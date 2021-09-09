Sean Dyche hopes to have new signing Maxwel Cornet available to face Everton

Burnley boss Sean Dyche hopes new record signing Maxwel Cornet will be available for his side’s Premier League trip to Everton on Monday.

Cornet, who sealed a reported £12.9million move from Lyon in the transfer window, has linked up with the Clarets squad following international duty with the Ivory Coast.

The 24-year-old, who can play on both wings or as a full-back, played in the whole of his country’s 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over Cameroon in Abidjan on Monday.

Dyche said: “Maxwel has just come in so we will find out a bit more about him and there are a couple of standard fitness tests we will run on him.

“We will check his fitness out – he has had a bit of a dead leg in the games he has been involved in, but I don’t think it’s serious.”

Dyche is hopeful that centre-back Nathan Collins will be fit to feature against the Toffees despite having to withdraw from the Republic of Ireland squad due to an unspecified injury.