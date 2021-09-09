Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ovie Ejaria set to make first appearance of season for Reading against QPR

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 4.36pm
QPR midfielder Ovie Ejaria could be involved against Reading (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ovie Ejaria is fit for the first time this season as Reading prepare to host QPR.

The midfielder has missed the first month of the campaign with a groin injury and then a positive test for coronavirus.

Lucas Joao, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna and Tom McIntyre remain sidelined through injury.

New signings Scott Dann, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman will all be in the squad and could make their debuts on Saturday.

Lyndon Dykes’ recent goal scoring form could see him spearhead Rangers’ attack.

The striker came off the bench to score in the win against Coventry prior to the international break and has since netted winning goals in Scotland’s World Cup qualifying victories over Austria and Moldova.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is blessed with options in that area of the pitch, having signed Andre Gray before the transfer window closed to join Charlie Austin and Dykes.

Lee Wallace (hamstring) will remain on the sidelines as Warburton’s team look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

