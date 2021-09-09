Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou back in the mix for Orient

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 4.44pm
Hector Kyprianou, left, received a Cyprus Under-21 call-up (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou should be back in contention for Leyton Orient against Oldham.

The pair missed the 2-2 draw at Newport last weekend after receiving Cyprus Under-21s call-ups.

New signing Callum Reilly made his debut off the bench late on in Wales but is expected to be handled with caution while he builds up his fitness.

Dan Happe has a groin issue while fellow defender Adam Thompson (ankle) and forward Paul Smyth (hamstring) are set to remain sidelined.

Dylan Bahamboula may miss out for Oldham again.

The midfielder was absent for the home defeat to Barrow after joining up with the Congo national squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Senegal, with quarantine rules potentially ruling him out of the Orient trip.

Full-back Sam Hart missed the 3-0 home loss due to an injury sustained in the win at Sutton.

Callum Whelan and Alan Sheehan were substituted early at Boundary Park, with Harry Vaughan, Raphael Diarra and Davis Kellior-Dunn pushing for starts after coming off the bench against Barrow.

