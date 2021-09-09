Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dara O’Shea injury blow for West Brom

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 4.52pm
The West Brom defender was injured while on international duty (Michael Regan/PA)
West Brom were dealt a big injury blow ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Millwall with the news that Dara O’Shea faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender will be out for up to six months after fracturing his ankle while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

O’Shea’s absence coupled with that of Matt Clarke (hamstring) has seen Albion sign Kean Bryan to strengthen their defensive options. The 24-year-old has moved to The Hawthorns on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield United.

Callum Robinson and David Button are available again following positive tests for Covid-19, while Cedric Kipre has recovered from the knock that saw him miss the win at Peterborough and Rayhaan Tulloch (groin) is also fit again.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett hopes the international break has allowed time for his injured players to recover.

Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Danny McNamara all missed the home win against Blackpool on August 28.

McNamara was sidelined with a groin injury, while Bennett had an ankle problem and Leonard a hip injury.

Hutchinson had been “making good progress” in his recovery from a quad injury, according to Rowett.

