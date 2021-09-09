Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Todd Kane may have to settle for place on Coventry bench against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 4.56pm
Todd Kane is in line for his first Coventry appearance having joined from QPR (Zac Goodwin/PA)
New Coventry defender Todd Kane seems unlikely to go straight into the starting line-up for the visit of Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old, who joined from QPR on a two-year contract on deadline day, will probably have to settle for a place on the bench.

Captain Liam Kelly has returned to training after a knee injury sustained in April but is lacking match fitness.

Midfielder Josh Eccles (hip) is still a couple of months away from a return.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock could hand debuts to his three new loan signings.

Midfielder Onel Hernandez looks most likely to feature as he has spent the last week training with his new team-mates following his move from Norwich, while forward Andraz Sporar has been on international duty with Slovenia.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki’s participation will depend on his vaccination status as he has returned from Ivory Coast, which is currently on the UK’s amber travel list, after playing for Cameroon.

Forward Uche Ikpeazu is expected to return after missing the draw with Blackburn before the international break, left-back Marc Bola is a doubt but midfielder Marcus Browne, defender Darnell Fisher and winger Sammy Ameobi all remain sidelined.

