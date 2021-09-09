Dimitri Sea may feature for Barrow against Colchester after hamstring injury

Dimitri Sea could be in contention to feature for Barrow against Colchester at Holker Street.

The 20-year-old has not played since the Bluebirds’ 3-2 win over Hartlepool last month due to a hamstring injury.

Tom Beadling (knee), Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Luke James (foot), Mike Jones (Achilles), Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) will not be available for boss Mark Cooper.

Leeds loanee Robbie Gotts and fellow new signing Jordan Stevens are both in line to make their home debuts.

Miles Welch-Hayes and Harry Beadle could miss the trip to Barrow on Friday night.

Welch-Hayes was forced to miss Colchester’s 1-0 defeat to Gillingham in the EFL Trophy while Beadle limped off in the second half.

Frank Nouble is expected to start up front for the U’s but has yet to register a goal this season.

Alan Judge could return to the side for the first time since the win over Oldham last month.