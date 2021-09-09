Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Tam Courts optimistic Ilmari Niskanen will make Dundee United debut at St Mirren

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 5.15pm
Dundee United boss Tam Courts (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Dundee United boss Tam Courts (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Tam Courts is optimistic that Ilmari Niskanen will be able to make his Dundee United debut against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Tannadice club signed the 23-year-old Finnish attacker from Bundesliga 2 club FC Ingolstadt 04 last month, subject to international clearance which has yet to be sorted.

Asked about a possible debut for Niskanen in the cinch Premiership match in Paisley, manager Courts, said: “There is a chance of that.

“The club are pulling out all the stops just now, we are at the very final stages of the paperwork process.

“I feel pretty optimistic just now but there is maybe a hurdle or two to overcome so we are trying to pull out all the stops to have him available as quickly as we can.

“I feel really happy and content with the squad we have got just now.”

Courts was also pleased to report that goalkeeper Ben Siegrist is likely to be back sooner than expected following a knee injury picked up in training last month.

He said: “Ben Siegrist is probably going to be in a position where he will be clear to do full training next week.

“We are trying to protect him (in training) but if he comes through that then we expect to have him in full training next week.

“I am very pleased indeed because to start with we were concerned in terms of his prognosis but he has made a quick recovery and hopefully we will see him back in action in the next couple of weeks.”

The Terrors boss is keen to get going again following the international break against a Saints side who have not won in their last five outings in all competitions.

He said: “We are really excited. It is good to be back to competitive action.

“It is an exciting fixture. We will be backed by a good number of fans again.

“It is a really exciting prospect for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]