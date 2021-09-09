Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
No fresh injury concerns for Forest Green ahead of Northampton clash

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 5.29pm
Forest Green boss Rob Edwards could name an unchanged side at home to Northampton (Steven Paston/PA)
Forest Green could be unchanged for the visit of Northampton.

Boss Rob Edwards reported no injuries after the 0-0 draw at Exeter last Saturday and has had the benefit of no midweek game.

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor returned at Exeter and should retain his starting spot following Forest Green’s first clean sheet of the season.

Edwards has plenty of forward options for the Sky Bet League Two clash, but Udoka Godwin-Malife and Elliott Whitehouse remain out.

Northampton make their second trip to Gloucestershire in 11 days after winning a penalty shoot-out to knock Forest Green out of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams is in contention to make his first league start  for three weeks.

Joseph Mills had surgery this week on the fractured ankle he suffered at Crawley and is set to be on the sidelines for some time.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hopes to name the same matchday squad on duty for the 2-0 win over Scunthorpe last weekend, although Sid Nelson could be an injury doubt.

