Harrogate could name an unchanged line-up as they prepare to take on Newport

Harrogate could remain unchanged for the visit of Newport at the EnviroVent Stadium on Friday.

Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver has no new injury problems and may keep the same side that beat Mansfield after making an unbeaten start to the season.

Jack Muldoon is expected to lead the line once again after scoring in his last two games.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond is in line to make his first home league start since joining the club on deadline day.

Newport are expected to welcome nine players back into the squad following injury and Covid-19 problems.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn has confirmed that there may be a few “unhappy players” as more have become available for the trip to Yorkshire.

Newport will be without attacking midfielder Courtney Senior, due to ruptured knee ligaments, and forward Courtney Baker-Richardson, who is recovering from a quad injury.

Mickey Demetriou returned last weekend and could be in contention to start.