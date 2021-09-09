Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Harrogate could name an unchanged line-up as they prepare to take on Newport

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 5.29pm
Harrogate could be unchanged for the visit of Newport (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Harrogate could be unchanged for the visit of Newport (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Harrogate could remain unchanged for the visit of Newport at the EnviroVent Stadium on Friday.

Sulphurites manager Simon Weaver has no new injury problems and may keep the same side that beat Mansfield after making an unbeaten start to the season.

Jack Muldoon is expected to lead the line once again after scoring in his last two games.

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond is in line to make his first home league start since joining the club on deadline day.

Newport are expected to welcome nine players back into the squad following injury and Covid-19 problems.

Exiles boss Michael Flynn has confirmed that there may be a few “unhappy players” as more have become available for the trip to Yorkshire.

Newport will be without attacking midfielder Courtney Senior, due to ruptured knee ligaments, and forward Courtney Baker-Richardson, who is recovering from a quad injury.

Mickey Demetriou returned last weekend and could be in contention to start.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]