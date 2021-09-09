Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Robin Olsen could make Sheffield United debut against Peterborough

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 7.03pm
Robin Olsen could make his Sheffield United debut (Michael Regan/PA)
Goalkeeper Robin Olsen could make his Sheffield United debut against Peterborough.

Olsen has been away on international duty with Sweden and may be in line for his first appearance since his deadline-day loan move from Roma.

Midfielder Conor Hourihane will also be involved after returning from Ireland duty, but David McGoldrick remains sidelined.

Sander Berge will be unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Norway.

Peterborough will be without captain Mark Beevers as he is ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Ricky-Jade Jones will also be absent with a knee problem, while fellow attacker Jack Marriott is pushing to start.

Kwame Poku did his chances of being involved the world of good with a pair of goals in the under-23s 4-0 win over Watford.

New boy Conor Coventry is also in the mix after scoring while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

