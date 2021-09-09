Blackburn could be without up to eight players for their game against Luton

Blackburn will without up to eight players for their return to action in Saturday’s Championship clash with Luton at Ewood Park.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray expects to be without top scorer Ben Brereton after FIFA imposed a five-day sanction following the club’s refusal to allow the player to meet up with the Chile squad for their three World Cup qualifiers.

Rovers will also be without Hayden Carter following his red card in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the last match while Harry Chapman, who was on the bench that day, has since been loaned to Burton.

Mowbray is also without Jake Garrett, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton but Ryan Nyambe will return at right-back after missing the last three matches with a hamstring problem.

Mowbray could give a debut to Reda Khadra, the Brighton winger who joined the club on a season-long loan deal on deadline day, but fellow recruits Tayo Edun and Jan Paul van Hecke are still working towards full fitness.

Luton manager Nathan Jones says his squad will be boosted by the return of a number of first-team players who have benefited from the international break.

Among the potential returnees is captain Sonny Bradley, who played 68 minutes without any apparent problem in a development match against Crystal Palace.

Jones says he has mixed news on long-term absentees Luke Berry, who is troubled by a minor calf strain, and Danny Hylton, who could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from Covid-19.