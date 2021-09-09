Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not here for a vacation’ as he targets Man Utd success

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 7.43pm
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last month (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last month (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of bringing the glory days back to Manchester United as the Portuguese superstar insisted that he is “not here for a vacation”.

Ronaldo claimed three Premier League winners’ medals and one in the Champions League in his first stint at Old Trafford and continued to enjoy a trophy-laden career after leaving for Real Madrid and then Juventus.

United’s success since the departure of manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 has been far more fleeting, and it is now eight years since they won the top-flight title, but the surprise return of Ronaldo to the north-west could give them a shot in the arm.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed immense success in his first stint at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed immense success in his first stint at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

The 36-year-old forward certainly hopes so ahead of his second debut against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

“This is why I am here,” he said in an interview with the club’s official website. “I am not here for a vacation.

“Before was good, winning important things and I wore the shirt before, many years ago, but I am here to win again.

“I am capable, me and my team-mates. I am ready to go, I am ready to go. It is a good chance for me, for the supporters, for the club, to get one step ahead.

“I am ready and I think I will be a huge thing in the next three or four years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier