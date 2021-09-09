Defender James Husband is on course to return as Blackpool entertain Fulham

James Husband is set to return to the Blackpool team for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Fulham.

The versatile defender, who has been operating at centre-half, sat out the Seasiders’ last fixture at Millwall due to a calf problem but manager Neil Critchley says he has benefited from the week off and come through a full week’s training.

Critchley, whose Tangerines are one of three sides still searching for a first win of the season, says the match will come too soon for Demetri Mitchell, however, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that winger CJ Hamilton and striker Gary Madine have been omitted from their squad list. Hamilton needs further foot surgery while Madine continues to struggle with a groin problem.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will check on the fitness of a host of returning international players ahead of the game.

Americans Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were in Honduras as recently as Wednesday night and were not due back until Friday, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) and Harry Wilson (Wales) were both substituted through injury over the international period.

Winger Wilson looks to be the biggest doubt after he suffered a head knock during his team’s World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

Fulham are still without midfielder Tom Cairney and defender Terence Kongolo who are both working their way back to fitness.