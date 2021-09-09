Chiedozie Ogbene in line for Rotherham return after hamstring injury

Chiedozie Ogbene could return for Rotherham when they host Fleetwood on Saturday.

Ogbene missed the Millers’ back-to-back matches against Doncaster due to a hamstring injury but returned to full training this week.

Manager Paul Warne has no other injury worries, with Tolaji Bola having recovered from the cramp he suffered in the 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy win at Rovers.

Mickel Miller will be absent following his red card in the league victory over Doncaster last weekend.

New Fleetwood signing Joe Garner is unlikely to start due to a lack of match fitness.

However, the former Preston forward could be among the substitutes at Rotherham, while in-demand defender James Hill will want to win back his place in the starting XI.

Hill was on the bench for Fleetwood’s last league outing against Plymouth following his return from injury, but he was recently called up to the England Under-20 squad and has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Brad Halliday is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.