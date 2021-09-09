Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Chiedozie Ogbene in line for Rotherham return after hamstring injury

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 9.05pm
Chiedozie Ogbene could be back this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Chiedozie Ogbene could be back this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)

Chiedozie Ogbene could return for Rotherham when they host Fleetwood on Saturday.

Ogbene missed the Millers’ back-to-back matches against Doncaster due to a hamstring injury but returned to full training this week.

Manager Paul Warne has no other injury worries, with Tolaji Bola having recovered from the cramp he suffered in the 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy win at Rovers.

Mickel Miller will be absent following his red card in the league victory over Doncaster last weekend.

New Fleetwood signing Joe Garner is unlikely to start due to a lack of match fitness.

However, the former Preston forward could be among the substitutes at Rotherham, while in-demand defender James Hill will want to win back his place in the starting XI.

Hill was on the bench for Fleetwood’s last league outing against Plymouth following his return from injury, but he was recently called up to the England Under-20 squad and has reportedly attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Brad Halliday is likely to miss the rest of the season with a knee ligament injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier