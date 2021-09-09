Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Scunthorpe defender George Taft will be assessed ahead of Exeter game

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 10.25pm
Scunthorpe defender George Taft will be assessed (Martin Rickett/PA)
Scunthorpe have defensive problems ahead of hosting Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Centre-back George Taft is an injury doubt after being forced off in the second half of last weekend’s loss at Northampton.

Fellow Iron defender Emanuel Onariase is suspended following his red card in that game.

Midfielder Alex Perry and forwards Harry Bunn and Jake Scrimshaw are among the players pushing for starts.

Exeter forward Jevani Brown should be fit to return at Glanford Park.

Brown missed last weekend’s draw with Forest Green due to a calf strain.

Midfielder Harry Kite will back in contention following a one-match ban, while Colin Daniel could make his Grecians debut having arrived last month lacking fitness.

Archie Collins is back in training but will not be involved. Sonny Cox, Josh Coley and Jack Sparkes also remain sidelined through injury.

