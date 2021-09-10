Edmundson and Walton could make Ipswich debuts

Ipswich pair George Edmundson and Christian Walton could make their debuts in the home game against Bolton.

Defender Edmundson, signed from Rangers in July, has recovered from a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Walton, on loan from Brighton, is also hoping to feature.

Kyle Edwards will miss out due to a knock and fellow winger Bersant Celina is not match fit after rejoining Ipswich from Dijon.

Another deadline-day signing, Sam Morsy, must wait for his club debut as he starts a three-game ban after his dismissal in his last game for Middlesbrough.

Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan is expected to return to the starting line-up following international duty with Wales.

Will Aimson and Declan John are also back in contention after recovering from a groin injury and illness respectively.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko (calf) and on-loan Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi (metatarsal) remain sidelined.

Nathan Delfouneso and Elias Kachunga are pushing for their first league starts of the season.