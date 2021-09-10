Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Edmundson and Walton could make Ipswich debuts

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.26am
George Edmundson is hoping to make his debut for Ipswich (Steve Walsh/PA)
George Edmundson is hoping to make his debut for Ipswich (Steve Walsh/PA)

Ipswich pair George Edmundson and Christian Walton could make their debuts in the home game against Bolton.

Defender Edmundson, signed from Rangers in July, has recovered from a hamstring injury and goalkeeper Walton, on loan from Brighton, is also hoping to feature.

Kyle Edwards will miss out due to a knock and fellow winger Bersant Celina is not match fit after rejoining Ipswich from Dijon.

Another deadline-day signing, Sam Morsy, must wait for his club debut as he starts a three-game ban after his dismissal in his last game for Middlesbrough.

Bolton midfielder Josh Sheehan is expected to return to the starting line-up following international duty with Wales.

Will Aimson and Declan John are also back in contention after recovering from a groin injury and illness respectively.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko (calf) and on-loan Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi (metatarsal) remain sidelined.

Nathan Delfouneso and Elias Kachunga are pushing for their first league starts of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier